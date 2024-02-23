Mariner LLC Sells 14,512 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of Newmont worth $21,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $52.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.