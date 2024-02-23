Mariner LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,861 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 1.47% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $16,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWO opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $44.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

