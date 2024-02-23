Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $397,678,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $214.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $215.54.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

