Mariner LLC Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.