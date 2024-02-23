Mariner LLC Has $21.15 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 405,301 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $3,230,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

