Mariner LLC Buys 2,417 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $191.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.