Mariner LLC Acquires 2,880 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,091,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,579,645,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.63.

Intuit Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $657.92 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $664.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.47. The company has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

