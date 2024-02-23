Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 184,657 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after acquiring an additional 48,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $167.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $173.32. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

