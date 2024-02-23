Maarten Wensveen Sells 1,651 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cimpress Trading Up 0.6 %

Cimpress stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.55. The company had a trading volume of 66,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,708. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

