MA Financial Group Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.14 (ASX:MAF)

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.
MA Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.18.
About MA Financial Group
