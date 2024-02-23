LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,562 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $80,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,928,000 after buying an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,985,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,557,000 after buying an additional 72,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,365,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $107.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

