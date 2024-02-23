LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,703,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.18% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $85,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 732.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 384,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 338,711 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 489.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,844 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Get AB Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA YEAR opened at $50.46 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.