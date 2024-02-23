LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of TotalEnergies worth $84,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 697,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,228,000 after buying an additional 603,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after buying an additional 590,372 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TTE opened at $64.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

