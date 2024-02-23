LPL Financial LLC Purchases 169,004 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.02% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $73,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,575 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

