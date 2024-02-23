LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,967 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.40% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $71,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,363,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,649,000 after buying an additional 1,419,206 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,908,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 782.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 328,255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 826,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 226,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 569,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,932,000 after purchasing an additional 198,651 shares in the last quarter.

BBUS stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

