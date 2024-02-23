LPL Financial LLC Has $82.57 Million Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,104,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.88% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $82,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 132,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,242,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

