LPL Financial LLC Has $70.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $70,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $81.03 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $81.03. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.