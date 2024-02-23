LPL Financial LLC Has $69.56 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $69,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $84.91.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.