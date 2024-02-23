LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.78% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $93,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $118.09 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $118.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $109.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

