LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,164,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Altria Group worth $91,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,271,000 after buying an additional 840,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after buying an additional 1,168,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

