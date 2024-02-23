LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $81,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,977 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,567,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after acquiring an additional 793,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $150.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

