LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $70,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $146.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $149.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

