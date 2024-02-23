LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Northrop Grumman worth $87,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 867,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,939 shares of company stock worth $1,325,664 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $457.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $460.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

