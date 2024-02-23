LPL Financial LLC Acquires 42,928 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $70,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in American Electric Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 134.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 56.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,017,000 after acquiring an additional 559,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

