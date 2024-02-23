Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOGI

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $89.00 on Friday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.