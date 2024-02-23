LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08, RTT News reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

LKQ Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.86 on Friday. LKQ has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

Institutional Trading of LKQ

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 74,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 381,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of LKQ by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,727,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,346,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 55,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.