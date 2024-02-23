Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Raised to $120.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.

LYV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 2.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

LYV stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $96.22. 3,033,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,451. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.55.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 385,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,057,000 after buying an additional 120,486 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.