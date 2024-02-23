Lisk Price Tops $1.43 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $203.19 million and approximately $26.63 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002134 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001641 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001730 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

