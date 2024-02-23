Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Lisata Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LSTA stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

