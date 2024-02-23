Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Position Lessened by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,385 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.23% of Liberty Energy worth $38,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $485,183.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at $55,309,073.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at $55,309,073.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,611 shares of company stock worth $1,082,751 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LBRT

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.76. 340,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,964. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.