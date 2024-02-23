Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 8th

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of LNF stock opened at C$20.97 on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of C$16.46 and a 1 year high of C$23.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Insider Transactions at Leon’s Furniture
In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total transaction of C$92,909.50. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
