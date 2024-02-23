Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 134,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 271,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LPTX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Further Reading

