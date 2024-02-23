Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Raised by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.58.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

