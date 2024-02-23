La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.09 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.73%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LZB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,608. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 112.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

