La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.09 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.73%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.
La-Z-Boy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LZB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,608. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $39.87.
La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LZB
About La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than La-Z-Boy
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Warner Bros. Discover: Debt down, profits up, yet questions remain
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Bloomin’ Brands could blossom in 2024
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- The Retail Sector is on the cusp of a major breakout
Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.