Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.53.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

KOS stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,458,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

