Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.68) price objective on the stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

LON:KOS opened at GBX 466 ($5.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 426.36 ($5.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 689.75 ($8.68). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 507.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 554.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,584.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew G. Inglis sold 182,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.91), for a total value of £1,004,384.52 ($1,264,649.36). 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

