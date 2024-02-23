Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.340-1.400 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $149.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.26. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.