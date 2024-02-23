Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 172,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,049. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,891,000 after buying an additional 2,365,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,597,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,863,000 after buying an additional 497,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,027,000 after purchasing an additional 325,401 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

KW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KW

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.