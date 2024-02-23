Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:KW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 172,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,049. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $18.90.
KW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.
