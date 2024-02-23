Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $32,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certuity LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $284.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.21. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $284.59.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,452 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

