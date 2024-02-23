Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 84,070 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,070 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 3.39% of BlackLine worth $115,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 90.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at about $13,130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in BlackLine by 284.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 40,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 29,711 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Shares of BL stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $72.09.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

