Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 7,990 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Diamondback Energy worth $44,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $175.21 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $183.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.85. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

