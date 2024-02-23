Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 609,654 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,614,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,654 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hillman Solutions worth $128,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $33,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4,723.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,317,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,554 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 432.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,195 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 5.5 %

HLMN stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Get Our Latest Report on HLMN

About Hillman Solutions

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.