Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 48,517 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,517 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 3.98% of Lakeland Financial worth $48,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 196.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 33.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

LKFN opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.70. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,902,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $161,715.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,902,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,975. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

