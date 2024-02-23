Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 359,759 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,470,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,759 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of OLO worth $69,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of OLO by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLO opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.24. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.84.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. OLO’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,202.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,340.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $76,833.54. Following the sale, the executive now owns 581,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

