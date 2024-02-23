Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 35,523 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,523 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $50,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

