Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 238,407 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,407 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 6.30% of Getty Realty worth $92,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 156.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

