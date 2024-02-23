Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 21,545 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,545 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $88,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

