Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 184,283 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,388,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 184,283 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 6.67% of Cheesecake Factory worth $102,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

