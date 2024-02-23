Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $41,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.46.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

HD stock opened at $373.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $373.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.36 and its 200 day moving average is $326.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

