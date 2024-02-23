Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,586 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TransUnion worth $39,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.6 %

TRU stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

